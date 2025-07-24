403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Watch: 3 Things Driving An Uncertain Dollar
(MENAFN- ING) The US dollar has had a torrid time this year, and the tariff threat has been a key driver. And that uncertainty is set to extend for the months ahead, not least because US inflation has started to pick up. ING's Head of Markets, Chris Turner, says that if it reaches 4%, it could mean the Federal Reserve doesn't cut interest rates in September, as has been expected. And the power struggle between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President Donald Trump is also weighing on the dollar's strength.
Author: Chris Turner
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment