Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Watch: 3 Things Driving An Uncertain Dollar


2025-07-24 05:26:43

(MENAFN- ING) The US dollar has had a torrid time this year, and the tariff threat has been a key driver. And that uncertainty is set to extend for the months ahead, not least because US inflation has started to pick up. ING's Head of Markets, Chris Turner, says that if it reaches 4%, it could mean the Federal Reserve doesn't cut interest rates in September, as has been expected. And the power struggle between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President Donald Trump is also weighing on the dollar's strength.

Author: Chris Turner

