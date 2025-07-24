403
Kremlin claims US arms supplies to Ukraine never stopped
(MENAFN) Despite earlier reports of delays and internal reviews, the United States has consistently supplied Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and military equipment, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Peskov emphasized that American military aid to Ukraine "has continued and is continuing" without interruption.
Earlier, Western media claimed the US had paused some shipments to reassess its own reserves, but the Pentagon later clarified that assistance would proceed based on revised planning.
US President Donald Trump has voiced concerns over the financial burden of providing Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. Although he confirmed continued deliveries, Trump stated that the European Union would bear the cost. Media outlets such as CBS reported that the Pentagon is pressuring Germany to send its Patriot batteries to support Ukraine.
Peskov noted growing discussions in the West about the high cost of aid and Europe's role in funding it. Nonetheless, he reiterated that American arms shipments remain ongoing.
Axios has reported that, in addition to Patriots, the US may also supply Ukraine with long-range missiles capable of hitting targets deep within Russia. Trump is expected to issue a strongly worded statement on Ukraine policy during a Monday appearance.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized Western military assistance to Kiev, arguing that it merely prolongs the conflict without changing its eventual outcome.
