EXLANTIX ET:The Premiere Of The New Generation Of Hybrids Took Place At EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek

EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek held a ceremonial presentation of the hybrid crossover EXLANTIX ET at the end of June. This is the first model of the innovative EXLANTIX line. It combines premium technologies and a high level of comfort.

DOMINA Pulkovo is the highest five-star hotel in the Moscow district of St. Petersburg. It has become a unique space where cars, fashion and gastronomy merged. This created a festive atmosphere for all lovers of innovative technologies and design. Key corporate clients of EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek, representatives of Alfa-Leasing, Ingosstrakh, Avto and T-Bank and owners of EXEED cars were present at the event. A specially invited speaker from the fashion industry told the guests of the event about the historical roots of modern fashion trends. Author's fashion actively draws inspiration from outfits of different eras. Everyone could ask questions to the numerologist and take memorable photos in the photo zone, decorated in the style of the EXEED brand. Unusual signature cocktails, a buffet and gifts for each guest became a pleasant addition. Particular attention was paid to the podium presentation of EXLANTIX ET. The audience was able to evaluate the design, proportions and technological potential of the model under the musical performance of a saxophonist and a DJ set. The guests were the first to try the new product during a test drive.

Alfa-Leasing, Ingosstrakh, Avto and T-Bank acted as partners of the event. Alfa-Leasing is one of the leading leasing companies in Russia. It is in the top 5 in terms of portfolio size and offers entrepreneurs comprehensive financial solutions adapted to the real economy. Ingosstrakh provided insurance support. It is the undisputed leader in the industry with a 77-year history. It is recognized for its high level of customer service and advanced digital products. Avto acted as the information partner of the presentation. This modern service protects users from the troubles associated with the purchase and sale of cars. It provides objective information about cars. T-Bank is another partner of the event. It presented a digital ecosystem that combines financial and lifestyle services.

The main hero of the evening was EXLANTIX ET. This is a new generation hybrid. It is capable of covering up to 1180 km in combined mode. Impressive dynamics and the best power reserve in its class have this car. Fuel consumption is 6.4 liters per 100 km. EXLANTIX ET is equipped with an advanced REEV hybrid power plant, which includes a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors with an output of 145 kW on the front axle and 195 kW on the rear axle. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

EXLANTIX ET emphasizes the brand's desire to balance efficiency, aesthetics and functionality. It has an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.28 and an original body design with a smooth roofline. The model features a spacious interior, a panoramic roof and a wide range of active safety systems. Intelligent energy management, adaptation to Russian climatic conditions and high noise insulation standards make the new product one of the most balanced solutions in the premium hybrid segment.

"We are glad that EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek presented the new EXLANTIX ET among the first. This model represents an important stage in the brand's development. The format of the event emphasized the philosophy that we share with EXEED. This is quality, technology and attention to detail at all levels of interaction with the client. EXLANTIX ET is already available for purchase at EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. The new product opens a stage of large-scale transformation of the premium segment and intelligent solutions. It places emphasis on technical characteristics and impressions that remain with the owner for a long time”, - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented.



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.