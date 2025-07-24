Nancy Al-Hindi Elected Vice President Of Asian Taekwondo Union

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Jordan's Nancy Al-Hindi was elected Vice President of the Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) Thursday, following elections held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Al-Hindi's election marks her as the first Jordanian woman to hold this senior leadership position within the continental taekwondo body.Her selection is attributed to the respected standing of Jordanian taekwondo regionally and internationally, coupled with her extensive experience as a former athlete and administrator in the sport.Competing as a representative of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation's board, Al-Hindi was among 18 candidates from across Asia. She secured 41 votes, the highest among all contenders, leading the ATU to confirm her victory as Vice President.Al-Hindi, who holds an 8th Dan in taekwondo and is noted as the first Jordanian, Arab, and Middle Eastern woman to achieve this rank, stated that her election represents a new accomplishment for Jordan and Jordanian sports, particularly within taekwondo.Speaking to Petra from Kuala Lumpur, Al-Hindi remarked that Jordanian taekwondo's strong reputation regionally and globally is a direct result of the consistent performance of the Kingdom's athletes in various competitions."I am proud to be the first Jordanian woman elected to this position," Al-Hindi said. "I intend to dedicate my efforts to developing the sport across its various aspects and to project a positive image of Jordan and Jordanian taekwondo."Nancy Al-Hindi previously represented Jordan's national teams for many years, achieving multiple successes before transitioning to administrative roles within the sport, including her current position on the Taekwondo Federation's board.