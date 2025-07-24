MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to be held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 through September 1, 2025, Uzbekistan is steadily strengthening its position as one of the organization's leading members. Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country is pursuing a proactive foreign policy focused on enhancing cooperation and building trust among SCO member states.

Established in 2001, the SCO today unites nine member states, along with three observer countries and 14 dialogue partners. The organization accounts for roughly one-third of the global GDP based on purchasing power parity, 27 percent of worldwide foreign direct investment, and approximately 20 percent of international trade.

As one of the SCO's founding members, Uzbekistan has contributed to the evolution of multilateral dialogue from the outset. However, in recent years, driven by the personal initiative and consistent diplomatic efforts of President Mirziyoyev, Tashkent has emerged as a principal architect of the organization's strategic direction.

A flagship initiative spearheaded by Uzbekistan is the New Economic Dialogue Program within the SCO framework. This program focuses on advanced sectors such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and other emerging industries shaping the future. This forward-looking agenda significantly broadens the organization's scope beyond its traditional security focus.

President Mirziyoyev has consistently underscored the vast economic potential of the SCO region, emphasizing its role as a crucial platform for sustainable development. In this regard, initiatives aimed at establishing an integrated transport corridor and improving logistical connectivity among member states have taken on heightened importance. A landmark project exemplifying this vision is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, whose completion is poised to reshape transit routes across the wider region. Once operational, Uzbekistan is expected to earn up to $200 million annually in transit fees.

This railway will offer the shortest overland route from China to Central Asia, and eventually to South Asia via the Trans-Afghan corridor. Experts note that the project not only opens new avenues for regional development but also reduces business costs by shortening delivery times from the current 45-70 days to significantly faster transit.

Moreover, President Mirziyoyev's initiative to integrate Afghanistan into the SCO as an observer country has drawn widespread attention. This diplomatic move reflects Uzbekistan's commitment to fostering long-term regional stability and has received broad endorsement from the organization's membership.

As a visionary and pragmatic leader, Shavkat Mirziyoyev remains dedicated to Uzbekistan's modernization, regional integration, and sustainable development. In an era of global uncertainty, the country is not only strengthening its international standing but also actively shaping the SCO's agenda, with a strong focus on economic cooperation, technological advancement, and enhanced regional connectivity. President Mirziyoyev's personal leadership has positioned Uzbekistan as one of the key engines driving integration and sustainable growth within the organization.