Mumbai Gas Scare: Massive Ammonia Leak At Mahananda Dairy In Goregaon, No Injuries Reported

2025-07-24 05:00:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An ammonia gas leak occurred at the Mahananda Dairy plant in Goregaon (East) at around 9:12 pm on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of India.

Civic officials noted that ammonia began leaking from a 3,000-kilogram capacity tank located within a ground-floor refrigeration unit covering about 2,000 square feet.

The source of the leak was identified as a malfunctioning valve, TOI reported.

In response to the ammonia leak, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade , Police, HAZMAT unit, 108 Ambulance services, and local ward staff were swiftly deployed to the scene, TOI report stated.

(With TOI inputs)

