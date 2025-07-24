Mumbai Gas Scare: Massive Ammonia Leak At Mahananda Dairy In Goregaon, No Injuries Reported
Civic officials noted that ammonia began leaking from a 3,000-kilogram capacity tank located within a ground-floor refrigeration unit covering about 2,000 square feet.
The source of the leak was identified as a malfunctioning valve, TOI reported.
In response to the ammonia leak, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade , Police, HAZMAT unit, 108 Ambulance services, and local ward staff were swiftly deployed to the scene, TOI report stated.
(With TOI inputs)
