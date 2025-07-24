7/11 Mumbai Blasts: SC Stays HC Acquittal Verdict, But 12 Freed Men Won't Return To Jail-Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the July 21 Bombay High Court's judgment that acquitted the 12 men in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. July 21. The top court, however, did not stay the release of all the 12 acquitted persons in the case.

The Supreme Court noted the Maharashtra government's concern that the July 21 Bombay High Court ruling could adversely impact several pending trials under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

| SC stays Bombay HC on 7/11 Mumbai blast case; no stay on release of 12 acquitted

The Supreme Court bench of justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh also issued notices to all 12 men and sought their replies on the state's appeal.

“We are inclined to hold that the impugned judgment shall not be treated as a precedent. Therefore, there will be a stay of the impugned judgment,” the court said in its brief order.

Bombay HC quashed MCOCA Court Order

In its July 21 verdict, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006. All the 12 accused have already walked free following their acquittal earlier this week. The HC quashed the judgment of a special MCOCA court , which handed over the death sentence to five and life term to seven people accused of conspiring and executing the Mumbai train bomb blasts on July 11, 2006.

The 12 Men

Convicts Kamal Ansari, Mohammad Faisal Ataur Rahman Shaikh, Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddiqui, Naveed Hussain Khan and Asif Khan were handed over the death penalty for planting the bombs.

Among other convicts, Tanveer Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Ansari, Mohammed Majid Mohammed Shafi, Shaikh Mohammed Ali Alam Shaikh, Mohammed Sajid Margub Ansari, Muzammil Ataur Rahman Shaikh, Suhail Mehmood Shaikh, and Zameer Ahmed Latiur Rehman Shaikh were granted life terms.

Maharashtra government challenged the Bombay HC judgement in the Supreme Court with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the HC judgement 'very unfortunate.'

In the Supreme Court, however, Solicitor General of India Tushar Meht , appearing for Maharashtra, told the bench that he was not seeking an order to direct the accused persons, who have been released from prison following the judgment, to surrender.

| Bombay HC sets aside interim order, allows MIAL to terminate Çelebi contract

However, he requested a stay of the judgment, saying that some of the observations made by the High Court in the judgment can impact other pending trials under the MCOCA, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"Your lordships may consider saying, the judgment is stayed, however, they will not be required to come back to the prison," SG said.

'No question of bringing them back to prison'

The SC accepted the contention and said the Bombay HC ruling shall not carry precedential value until further orders. In its order, the SC bench said it was not necessary to bring the 12 acquitted persons back to jail.

"We have been informed that all the respondents have been released and there is no question of bringing them back to the prison," the SC bench court said.

We are inclined to hold that the impugned judgment shall not be treated as a precedent.

Seven bombs had ripped through the local lines in Mumbai on November 7, 2006. A total of 189 citizens lost their lives and nearly 820 innocents sustained severe injuries in these blasts, which are also known as the infamous "7/11 Mumbai Blasts."

(With inputs from LiveLaw)