'Nothing Exceptional' Until...: Manager Asks Employee To Extend Notice Period After Draining Resignation Attempt

MENAFN - Live Mint) A simple resignation attempt turned into a fierce tug-of-war with the manager, who first dismissed the employee as“nothing exceptional” but later requested that she stay beyond the period“until they find someone else.”

In a viral Reddit post, an employee shared that her manager called her“not valuable,” dismissed her reasons to resign, and brought up a personal matter in a conversation that left her“feeling completely drained.”

She had been an intern at the company for about six months and was recently converted to full-time.

“He said there's zero dependency on me, that I haven't contributed much, and even implied that my new job isn't a big deal,” the Redditor wrote, adding that when she gave personal reasons for leaving - family, health, needing to be closer to home -“he said they were 'bullshit'.”

“To make it worse, my reporting manager shared something personal (about my relationship) with him, and he used that in the conversation too,” the employee wrote.

Finally, when she brought up the issue of money and stability at the company, the manager told her that she“hadn't done anything exceptional to deserve better.”

The Redditor shared that when she told her manager she was leaving, he asked her to serve a 45-day notice period . She said that her manager began insulting her again, but passively.

In a previous post, the employee had shared that she had received a new opportunity“that aligns better with my personal and financial goals ,” but the new firm requires her to join in 30 days.

However, things took a U-turn when the manager asked her to work for a little longer, until the company could replace her.

“Now they're saying I might need to stay until they find someone else - even beyond my notice period,” the employee wrote.

Netizens advised the young woman to“resign, serve notice period, and leave.” They said that she was not obligated to wait till the company finds a replacement, especially when she has“not done exceptionally well”.

“You are not obliged to stay till they find a guy. If you want to resign, resign. Don't try to negotiate or explain. And if they make it impossible for you to resign do less than bare minimum now,” said a user.

“Why wait for the new guy if you've not done exceptionally well?” another user asked.

Another user said,“Irrespective of what your manager says, all he's doing is demotivating you, and you're in his trap. When your contribution is nothing and has no dependency on you, you don't need to wait until your replacement, as your contribution is nothing as per him.”

“Resign, serve notice period, and leave. When you decide to leave, never open your mouth with anyone. No one is your friend in the corporate world,” a user said, sharing a valuable corporate lesson with the woman.

“Resign, serve notice, collect all relevant documents on your last working day, and leave. Don't give this manager's contact number as your reference; give someone whom you trust,” another user suggested.