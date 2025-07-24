403
Gabbard Unveils Obama’s Part in ‘Russia Hoax lies’
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard published a formerly confidential congressional report, which she contends discredits what she describes as "Russia Hoax lies."
According to Gabbard, these claims were part of a coordinated scheme led by former President Barack Obama aimed at manipulating intelligence concerning Moscow’s supposed involvement in the 2016 presidential race.
In a statement posted to X, Gabbard labeled the document a “bombshell,” declaring it exposes “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”
She alleged that Obama, alongside senior administration officials, partnered with cooperative media outlets to undermine Donald Trump by spreading intentional falsehoods.
“They conspired to subvert the will of the American people,” Gabbard claimed, asserting the operation constituted a “years-long coup” directed at the Trump administration.
The newly unveiled report, compiled in 2020 by the House Intelligence Committee under Republican leadership, disputes the assessment that Russian leader Vladimir Putin aimed to aid Trump’s candidacy.
It criticizes the CIA for not following its own procedural norms, noting that its judgment hinged on “one scant, unclear, and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard reports.”
Additionally, the report accuses Obama of issuing “unusual directives” intended to hasten the publication of the intelligence findings before Trump officially took office.
This move allegedly sidestepped the standard collaborative processes within the intelligence community.
