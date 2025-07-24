403
Argentina's MERVAL Climbs Amid Export Gains, IMF Concerns Persist
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's MERVAL stock index climbed 3.64% today, reaching 2,083,677 points, according to official trading charts. This upward movement occurred despite recent concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Yesterday, the IMF warned Argentina about critically low foreign reserves. These reserves currently sit deeply negative at approximately minus \$6 billion.
The IMF urged Argentina to adopt a more flexible exchange rate policy and reduce heavy foreign-exchange controls. However, the market reaction today showed cautious optimism.
Agricultural sectors notably benefited from robust export figures, especially beef exports to the United States. Argentine beef exports surged 46%, a stark contrast to Brazil's 80% export plunge to the U.S.
Today's trading saw significant shifts. Key market winners included agriculture-linked companies and consumer staples firms. Both sectors gained due to improved export outlooks and defensive investment strategies.
Financial and healthcare stocks also experienced gains as investors sought stability. Conversely, the day's biggest losers included energy and industrial sectors, which continue to struggle.
Energy stocks remain pressured due to global price volatility and local economic concerns. High-beta technology stocks and export-dependent industrial firms also declined under ongoing foreign exchange uncertainty.
Technical analysis of the MERVAL daily chart showed promising signs. The index rebounded strongly off key support levels near 2,050,000 points, where buyers returned in force.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to around 50, signaling neutral momentum after recent weakness. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also hinted at improving short-term conditions.
It displayed narrowing negative histograms, indicating fading bearish momentum. Bollinger Bands tightened, signaling lower volatility and the potential for sustained upward movement.
Global Liquidity Index NDQ, marked by a rising yellow line, suggests increasing market liquidity. This uptick often precedes market rallies as more funds flow into assets.
Despite today's gains, significant hurdles remain. The MERVAL trades below its crucial 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which currently sit around 2,115,000 and 2,200,000 points respectively.
These technical levels represent significant resistance points that must be cleared to confirm a durable market recovery. Regionally, Argentina's MERVAL slightly outperformed Brazil's Bovespa index today.
However, compared to broader international benchmarks, like the U.S. markets, the MERVAL remains relatively subdued due to persistent domestic economic risks.
Market participants continue to closely watch Argentina's reserve developments and export performance, both pivotal factors driving investor sentiment in the short term.
