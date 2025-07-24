Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences And BEEAH Reunite For A Shoreline Clean-Up

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences once again joined forces with BEEAH Group to conduct a purposeful shoreline clean-up campaign-marking the second consecutive year of collaboration toward cleaner coastal environments in Sharjah.

Building on the momentum of last year's successful initiative, this year's clean-up focused exclusively on shoreline restoration, with hotel team members and BEEAH volunteers uniting to remove plastic waste, litter, and marine debris from one of Sharjah's public beaches.What began as a local effort evolved into a powerful act demonstrating that consistent, hands-on involvement is key to preserving our natural surroundings.

“This campaign is more than a clean-up-it's a reflection of who we are as a brand and the values we live by. Partnering with BEEAH for the second year in a row amplifies our message that real change happens when we show up, get involved, and lead by example. We're proud to keep the momentum going.”

Through educational exchanges with BEEAH representatives and active participation from hotel team members, the campaign fostered awareness and collective responsibility. The initiative is in line with Hilton's global Travel with Purpose program, aimed at driving positive impact and delivering lasting value to the communities where we operate.

As a regional leader in environmental innovation, BEEAH brought operational expertise and on-the-ground support, helping ensure the activity was both efficient and impactful.

