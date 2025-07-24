403
India pushes back against pressure from EU over Russian oil imports
(MENAFN) India has pushed back against pressure from the European Union concerning its import and refining of Russian oil, emphasizing that ensuring its own energy security remains its top priority.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri responded to questions about the EU’s 18th sanctions package targeting Moscow, which specifically included an Indian refinery.
Misri highlighted the need for the EU to understand the global energy landscape clearly. “We have been clear that so far as energy security is concerned it is the highest priority of the government of India to provide energy security for the people of India and we will do what we need to do with regard to that,” he stated.
He further stressed the importance of avoiding double standards and urged recognition of the broader context of global energy markets, including where energy suppliers are located and where the demand exists. “On energy-related issues also, as we have said previously, it is important not to have double standards and to have a clear perception of what the global situation is in so far as the broader energy market is concerned and where the providers of energy goods are located and where they are going to come from and who needs energy at what point in time,” Misri added.
Reuters had reported earlier that two tankers had postponed loading fuel from the targeted Indian refinery amid the sanctions.
Acknowledging Europe’s serious security concerns, Misri pointed out that “the rest of the world is also there” and faces existential challenges, underlining the need for balanced and nuanced discussions on such issues. “It is also dealing with issues that are existential for the rest of the world, and I think it's important to keep balance and perspective when talking about these issues,” he said.
