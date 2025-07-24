403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zaluzhny urges Ukraine to ask US for obsolete arms
(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former top general and current ambassador to the UK, has proposed that Ukraine formally request outdated American weapons to support its defense against Russia. Writing in Ukrainskaya Pravda, Zaluzhny argued that transferring surplus US arms nearing the end of their service life could benefit both nations—strengthening Ukraine’s military while sparing the US the cost of disposal.
He pointed to aging missile stockpiles, such as the Hellfire series, noting that over 170,000 have been produced, many of which are nearing their 20–25-year lifespan and are due for decommissioning. With the US military transitioning to the newer JAGM missile system, Zaluzhny suggested that Ukraine could step in to utilize these older weapons through official procurement programs.
“This would not only help Ukraine defend itself more effectively but would also allow the US to manage its inventory more economically,” he wrote.
Despite receiving over $66 billion in military aid, Ukraine has often received downgraded or outdated equipment. For example, the M1 Abrams tanks sent in 2023 reportedly lacked advanced armor and many have since been destroyed. Ukraine has also turned to global markets in search of Soviet-era weapons, often using them for spare parts.
Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, claiming they only prolong the conflict without altering its inevitable outcome.
He pointed to aging missile stockpiles, such as the Hellfire series, noting that over 170,000 have been produced, many of which are nearing their 20–25-year lifespan and are due for decommissioning. With the US military transitioning to the newer JAGM missile system, Zaluzhny suggested that Ukraine could step in to utilize these older weapons through official procurement programs.
“This would not only help Ukraine defend itself more effectively but would also allow the US to manage its inventory more economically,” he wrote.
Despite receiving over $66 billion in military aid, Ukraine has often received downgraded or outdated equipment. For example, the M1 Abrams tanks sent in 2023 reportedly lacked advanced armor and many have since been destroyed. Ukraine has also turned to global markets in search of Soviet-era weapons, often using them for spare parts.
Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, claiming they only prolong the conflict without altering its inevitable outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment