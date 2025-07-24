Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zaluzhny urges Ukraine to ask US for obsolete arms

Zaluzhny urges Ukraine to ask US for obsolete arms


2025-07-24 04:31:45
(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former top general and current ambassador to the UK, has proposed that Ukraine formally request outdated American weapons to support its defense against Russia. Writing in Ukrainskaya Pravda, Zaluzhny argued that transferring surplus US arms nearing the end of their service life could benefit both nations—strengthening Ukraine’s military while sparing the US the cost of disposal.

He pointed to aging missile stockpiles, such as the Hellfire series, noting that over 170,000 have been produced, many of which are nearing their 20–25-year lifespan and are due for decommissioning. With the US military transitioning to the newer JAGM missile system, Zaluzhny suggested that Ukraine could step in to utilize these older weapons through official procurement programs.

“This would not only help Ukraine defend itself more effectively but would also allow the US to manage its inventory more economically,” he wrote.

Despite receiving over $66 billion in military aid, Ukraine has often received downgraded or outdated equipment. For example, the M1 Abrams tanks sent in 2023 reportedly lacked advanced armor and many have since been destroyed. Ukraine has also turned to global markets in search of Soviet-era weapons, often using them for spare parts.

Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, claiming they only prolong the conflict without altering its inevitable outcome.

MENAFN24072025000045015687ID1109841060

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search