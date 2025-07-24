CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Trends And Forecasts, 2021-2024 & 2025-2033 Focus On Yescarta, Tecartus, Kymriah, Breyanzi, Abecma, Carvykti, And Carteyva

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global CAR T-cell therapy market is set to expand from USD 4.6 billion in 2024 to USD 18.1 billion by 2033, driven by rising cancer cases and demand for personalized medicine. Key players like Novartis and Gilead Sciences lead in innovation. Market growth is fueled by ongoing clinical trials and investments.

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends and Forecasts 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 18.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global CAR T-cell therapy market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the global CAR T-cell therapy market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2021-2024 and an illustrative forecast to 2033 covering key market aspects like market value, share, analysis, and trends for the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Growth Drivers

Several factors contribute to the expansion of the global CAR T-cell therapy market. First and foremost, rising incidences of cancer have catalyzed the demand for effective treatment solutions. According to numerous studies, cancer rates are expected to escalate, prompting healthcare systems to explore and invest in advanced therapeutic options like CAR T-cell therapy.

In addition, the growing acceptance of personalized medicine has fostered an environment ripe for market growth. As more patients seek treatments tailored to their unique genetic profiles, CAR T-cell therapies have emerged as a favorable choice due to their personalization capabilities. Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials and research initiatives continue to demonstrate the effectiveness and versatility of CAR T-cell therapies, attracting significant investment from pharmaceutical companies.

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Synopsis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry situation and market requirements, highlighting facts about the market size, market share, revenue for CAR T-cell therapy segments, and a vivid forecast to 2033.

It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the pricing landscape, policies and regulation, and reimbursement pattern by countries and therapy. The report also offers analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, application, technology, geographies, companies and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, funding, merger and acquisitions, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major market players in the global CAR T-cell therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, products/pipelines portfolio, company initiatives/news and recent sales revenue with forecast until 2033 of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the global CAR T-cell therapy market are determined with utmost precision.

Key Features of the Report



The global CAR T-cell market provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2021-2024), and forecast (2025-2033)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios. The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Competitive Landscape



Gilead Sciences

Novartis

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

Legend Biotech (Johnson & Johnson) JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

Global CAR T-cell Market: Segmentation

Market Segment by Therapeutic Application



Multiple Myeloma

B-cell Lymphoma Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Market Segment by Targeted Antigen



CD19 B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA)

Market Segment by End User



Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities Specialty Centers

Market Segment by Demographic



Adults Pediatrics

Market Segment by Therapies



Yescarta

Tecartus

Kymriah (Novartis)

Breyanzi

Abecma

Carvykti Carteyva

Market Segment by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900