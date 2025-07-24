403
Türkiye Urges Quick End to Russia, Ukraine War
(MENAFN) At a trilateral summit in Istanbul involving Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized on Wednesday that the central objective of ongoing negotiations is to achieve a ceasefire that could open the path toward lasting peace.
Delivering remarks during the third phase of peace discussions hosted by the Turkish city, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to facilitating dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.
He assured that Türkiye would persist in its mediating role, aiming to bring both sides closer to an agreement.
“We should end this bloody war as soon as possible,” he declared, expressing appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their openness to pursue diplomatic solutions.
He further extended his thanks to US President Donald Trump for his backing of international efforts to halt the conflict, and acknowledged all global leaders—whether directly involved or offering behind-the-scenes support—who have contributed to the peace initiative.
Fidan also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his consistent leadership in a region long troubled by violence, underlining that Türkiye has been proactive from the outset in striving to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Reflecting on earlier negotiation efforts, he recalled that the first two rounds of discussions had yielded notable progress.
He pointed out that the exchanges of prisoners had been well received by the global community due to their humanitarian benefits.
"We consider the exchange of memorandums reflecting the parties' perspectives on a ceasefire and peace in the second round of talks a significant development," he concluded, noting the importance of such steps in building mutual understanding.
