403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spy director Ukraine requires ceasefire by end of 2025
(MENAFN) Ukraine must secure a ceasefire with Russia before the end of 2025, according to Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence. In an interview with Bloomberg published Friday, Budanov emphasized the urgency of halting hostilities amid Ukraine’s recent battlefield setbacks and recruitment challenges.
“A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible, and certainly before the year ends,” Budanov said. He believes a truce is both feasible and achievable, but will require agreement from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
Despite these calls, Moscow has dismissed any immediate, unconditional ceasefire. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from territories Russia claims, an end to military conscription in Ukraine, and a stop to foreign arms deliveries.
President Vladimir Putin has warned that Kiev may seek a ceasefire merely to regroup and rearm, and reiterated that Russia will not tolerate NATO troops on Ukrainian soil under any circumstances—even as peacekeepers.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said preparations are underway for a possible third round of direct negotiations in Türkiye. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking in Rome, insisted that further progress depends on completing previously agreed prisoner exchanges from Istanbul.
“A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible, and certainly before the year ends,” Budanov said. He believes a truce is both feasible and achievable, but will require agreement from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
Despite these calls, Moscow has dismissed any immediate, unconditional ceasefire. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from territories Russia claims, an end to military conscription in Ukraine, and a stop to foreign arms deliveries.
President Vladimir Putin has warned that Kiev may seek a ceasefire merely to regroup and rearm, and reiterated that Russia will not tolerate NATO troops on Ukrainian soil under any circumstances—even as peacekeepers.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said preparations are underway for a possible third round of direct negotiations in Türkiye. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking in Rome, insisted that further progress depends on completing previously agreed prisoner exchanges from Istanbul.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment