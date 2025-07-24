403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Condemns Israel’s West Bank Annexation Bill
(MENAFN) In a firm statement issued Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the recent vote in the Israeli Knesset regarding the annexation of the occupied West Bank.
The ministry declared the move “null and void” under international law, emphasizing that it “has no legal validity.”
According to the statement, the West Bank remains Palestinian land that has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.
Any steps taken by Israel to formally annex this territory are deemed unlawful and an aggressive attempt to destabilize ongoing peace initiatives.
The ministry further criticized what it described as the Israeli government's destabilizing tactics.
It accused “the Netanyahu government” of attempting to maintain power through “violent policies and unlawful actions,” which are generating continuous turmoil.
These actions, it warned, pose a grave threat to both regional stability and the broader international system.
The Turkish statement also urged the international community to take “binding and deterrent measures” without hesitation in response to what it called the “aggressiveness of genocidal Israel.”
It stressed that the global system must act swiftly and responsibly to meet its legal and ethical obligations.
Israel has maintained control over the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East conflict.
Since the launch of what Turkey refers to as Israel’s latest genocidal assault on Gaza in late 2023, close to 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops and unauthorized settlers, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The ministry declared the move “null and void” under international law, emphasizing that it “has no legal validity.”
According to the statement, the West Bank remains Palestinian land that has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.
Any steps taken by Israel to formally annex this territory are deemed unlawful and an aggressive attempt to destabilize ongoing peace initiatives.
The ministry further criticized what it described as the Israeli government's destabilizing tactics.
It accused “the Netanyahu government” of attempting to maintain power through “violent policies and unlawful actions,” which are generating continuous turmoil.
These actions, it warned, pose a grave threat to both regional stability and the broader international system.
The Turkish statement also urged the international community to take “binding and deterrent measures” without hesitation in response to what it called the “aggressiveness of genocidal Israel.”
It stressed that the global system must act swiftly and responsibly to meet its legal and ethical obligations.
Israel has maintained control over the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East conflict.
Since the launch of what Turkey refers to as Israel’s latest genocidal assault on Gaza in late 2023, close to 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops and unauthorized settlers, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment