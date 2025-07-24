403
Meta Forecast Today 24/07: Trading In A Channel (Chart)
- Meta has risen a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to consolidate overall. We are sitting just above the crucial $700 level, and that in and of itself will attract a certain amount of attention as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that has been important more than once. That being said, I would point out that there is a bit of the descending channel going on at the moment, so that might be part of what's tying up the market, but I suspect that there are much more important things.
