Marcus Rashford Joins FC Barcelona
(MENAFN) FC Barcelona have secured the temporary signing of England star Marcus Rashford from Manchester United for the 2025–26 campaign, the Spanish side revealed on Wednesday.
The loan deal, which extends until June 30, 2026, contains a clause giving Barcelona the possibility to make the move permanent in the future.
"I'm very excited, it’s a club where dreams come true. What the club stands for really means a lot to me," said Rashford in an interview with the club’s official media outlet.
The 27-year-old attacker first represented England at just 18 years old, marking his debut with a goal against Australia.
He later became the youngest player from England to feature in a European Championship.
Rashford has been part of Man U for 20 years, registering 138 goals in 426 games for the club.
During the latter part of the 2024–25 season, he was loaned out to Aston Villa, where he netted four goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances.
Upon his arrival at Barcelona, the English forward has been assigned the No. 14 jersey.
