Oil Demand Peaks In Summer, Not Winter

Global oil consumption has shifted, with demand now peaking in the third quarter instead of the traditional fourth, signalling a structural change reshaping markets during the summer months. Analysts point to stronger consumption from Asia-particularly China and India-alongside diminished heating fuel use in advanced economies as key drivers behind this trend, which carries significant implications for trading patterns, strategic reserves and pricing dynamics.

Industry data show that consumption of heating oil and kerosene in wealthy nations has declined steadily. In the US, fewer households rely on refined petroleum for heating-dropping from 17 % in 1990 to just 9 % today-while Europe has seen even steeper falls. Conversely, jet fuel use during Northern Hemisphere summers has grown, especially as holiday travel resumes. This has pushed demand peaks into July–September, reversing a long-standing seasonal rhythm.

Fuel consumption patterns in emerging economies present a stark contrast. Many countries, including those closer to the equator, rely on oil year-round for industrial power, electricity generation, and water desalination. Saudi Arabia, for instance, burned over 800,000 barrels per day of crude in just one summer to power air conditioning-a volume comparable to Belgium's entire daily petroleum demand.

Climate change compounds the shift. Milder winters reduce heating demand, while hotter summers elevate energy needs for cooling and travel. In 2025 so far, global oil consumption in the third quarter is projected to exceed fourth-quarter levels by approximately 500,000 barrels per day-the fifth recorded year this has happened since 1991.

This transformation carries consequences for market tightness and pricing. Although OPEC+ and rising non‐OPEC output have attempted to balance supply, physical markets appear increasingly tight during summer months. In mid-July, Brent crude hovered in the mid‐US$60s, reflecting supply constraints despite softening from spring lows. Speculative traders, noting robust seasonal demand, have also increased their net long positions in Brent and gasoil contracts.

Asia's role has been pivotal. China ramped refinery runs to over 80 % of capacity in June-the highest levels in five years-as stockpiling alongside consumption drove strong throughput. Meanwhile, Asia's crude imports rose by around 510,000 bpd in the first half of 2025, underscoring the region's impact. Despite cautious forecasts from the IEA and OPEC-projecting crude demand growth of 700,000 bpd and 1.29 million bpd respectively-actual refinery intake and imports suggest potential underestimation.

India's fuel consumption trends provide further insights. June data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell show fuel demand was 20.31 million tonnes-down 4.7 % from May but up 1.9 % year-on-year-reflecting monsoon-related dips typical through August and September. Diesel usage, especially linked to industry and logistics, is a key part of India's expanding consumption profile.

OPEC+ has responded to these dynamics. In August, the alliance approved production increases of roughly 548,000 bpd aiming to satisfy peak Q3 demand. Simultaneously, US shale output remains robust; American producers reported nearly 13.5 million bpd in April, although well completion rates have slowed, reflecting the dependency on prices.

Nevertheless, the market outlook grows more uncertain as it heads into fourth quarter. The EIA forecasts OECD inventories will build to 62 days' worth of supply in the second half of 2025-rising further to 66 days by end-2026-signalling a potential surplus as summer demand wanes. EIA projections for 2026 also expect US production to decline, with WTI prices retreating toward US$53 per barrel.

Pricing reflects this shift. Oil markets have shown summer tightness in 2025, but expectations for a Q4 surplus weigh on medium-term prices. The IEA forecasts refinery throughput will drop from a projected August peak of 85.4 million bpd to about 81.7 million bpd by October, implying weaker demand later in the year.

The shift in seasonality thus becomes a critical market pivot. Traders, refiners and producers must recalibrate strategies around production schedules, storage cycles and investment decisions. Q3 now demands heightened vigilance-from physical balancing to hedging strategies-while Q4 may require reassessment of storage utilisation and pricing risk.

