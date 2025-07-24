Nestlé Leans On Price Increases For Organic Growth

Nestlé Leans On Price Increases For Organic Growth
Sales for the period from January to June totalled CHF44.2 billion – around 1.8% less than in the same period last year. This was primarily due to negative currency effects caused by the strong Swiss franc.
Organic growth – i.e. adjusted for currency and portfolio effects – accelerated slightly to 2.9% compared to 2.8% in the first quarter. This growth is almost exclusively due to price increases, for example for Nespresso and Kitkat.More More How much more are you willing to pay for Swiss chocolate?
