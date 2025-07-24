Nestlé Leans On Price Increases For Organic Growth

Deutsch de Nestlé wächst organisch – Marge hält sich besser als erwartet Original Read more: Nestlé wächst organisch – Marge hält sich besser als erwarte

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Nestlé continued to grow in the first half of 2025 - but high costs put some pressure on profitability. Business in China also weakened. The Swiss food giant is sticking to its margin targets for the year as a whole. This content was published on July 24, 2025 - 09:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Sales for the period from January to June totalled CHF44.2 billion – around 1.8% less than in the same period last year. This was primarily due to negative currency effects caused by the strong Swiss franc.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox .

Organic growth – i.e. adjusted for currency and portfolio effects – accelerated slightly to 2.9% compared to 2.8% in the first quarter. This growth is almost exclusively due to price increases, for example for Nespresso and Kitkat.

More More How much more are you willing to pay for Swiss chocolate?

This content was published on Mar 27, 2024 Cocoa prices briefly crossed $10,000 per tonne on the futures market, an all-time record. Chocolate-makers can no longer avoid passing on the cost to consumers.

Read more: How much more are you willing to pay for Swiss chocolate?