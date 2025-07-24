EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

2G Energy AG recording vibrant order intake growth of 29 % in the second quarter

24.07.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

2G Energy AG recording vibrant order intake growth of 29 % in the second quarter

Incoming orders post dynamic, double-digit growth in all core regions.

At 14 %, 2G is once again growing robustly in the German market.

North America is well above the previous quarter (+102 %), but still below the same prior year quarter (-30 %). The remaining European regions performed exceptionally well (+280 %). Heek, July 24, 2025 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, recorded dynamic double-digit growth in all core regions in the second quarter of 2025 – lifting order intake by 29 % overall. In the second quarter, 2G recorded orders for new systems totaling EUR 54.1 million (previous year: EUR 41.9 million). At 14 %, 2G is once again achieving vigorous growth in the German market. Against a backdrop of cautiously spreading optimism following the formation of a new government, the positive trend on the German market is consolidating. At EUR 21.7 million, 2G won a total of EUR 2.6 million more orders than in the previous year (Q2 2024: EUR 19.1 million, +14 %). The biogas segment is once again contributing to the upturn, although the Renewable Energies Act ("biomass package"), which is essential in this context and was passed by the German Bundestag, is still subject to approval by the European Union under state aid law. North America was significantly above the previous quarter (+102 %), but still below the same quarter of the previous year (-30 %). As reported in the CN of April 28, the growth trend in North America remains on track despite the ongoing customs debates. At EUR 8.3 million, order intake in the second quarter doubled compared to the previous quarter (Q1: EUR 4.1 million), which was characterized by pull-forward effects in 2024. Although the incoming orders were higher in the same period of the previous year (Q2 2024: EUR 11.9 million, - 30 %), the number of open offers points to a very strong second half of the year. The rest of Europe performed exceptionally well (+280 %). The European market outside Germany developed particularly well. Incoming orders peaked at a historic high of EUR 23.7 million in the second quarter, significantly exceeding both the previous quarter (Q1 2025: +115 %), as well as the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2024: +280 %). 2G was particularly successful in the biomethane industry in Italy. However, 2G's younger markets in South East and Eastern Europe also developed strongly. “Electrification and digitalization are significantly driving the global demand for secure power supplies. However, progress in grid expansion is only keeping pace to a limited extent," as CEO Pablo Hofelich stated. "In this environment, our decentralized, fuel-flexible plants offer an increasingly required solution – especially thanks to their high reliability, rapid availability and short amortization times." The distribution of incoming orders in the second quarter (EUR 54.1 million, previous year: EUR 41.9 million, +29 %) is as follows*: Sales distribution Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Germany 40 % 45 % Rest of Europe 44 % 28 % North America 15 % 20 % Rest of the world 1 % 7 % Total 100 % 100 % * rounding differences can arise.



2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria. The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 9,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities. 2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service. 2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio. 2G employs more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9 %. 2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the“Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index. Calendar 2025

September 04 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2025

October 08 Quirin Private Bank SME Conference, Paris

November 24 Q3 key figures and business trends

November, 24-25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15

Email: ir@2-g

Internet:

