First Hybrid Endoscopic-Microscopic ENT Skill Lab Inaugurated At Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India A revolutionary leap in surgical education unfolded in Pune as Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune , proudly inaugurated the world's first Hybrid Endoscopic & Microscopic ENT Skill Lab – the EndoPlay Skill Lab – equipped with the US-patented EndoHold system for two-handed endoscopic surgery. This milestone was marked by the successful completion of the first-ever Hybrid Temporal Bone Dissection Workshop, training 20 select ENT surgeons and postgraduates from across India.

Hon'ble Dr. Yashraj Patil with dignitaries from Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre at the launch of the EndoPlay Skill Lab

This pioneering initiative was made possible by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor; Hon'ble Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor; and Hon'ble Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri. Their foresight and unwavering support transformed this innovative concept into a state-of-the-art surgical training facility for the Department of ENT & Head-Neck Surgery.

The EndoPlay Skill Lab is a fully integrated cadaveric dissection unit that bridges the gap between traditional microscopy and modern two-handed endoscopic techniques. At its core lies the EndoHold system - a globally patented innovation developed by Dr. Mubarak Muhamed Khan, Dr. Sapna Parab and Dr. Shirin Khan. The lab also houses over 15 additional surgical innovations from Dr. Khan's Creations, offering an unparalleled hands-on experience in otologic and neuro-otologic surgery.

The lab was inaugurated by Dr. Yashraj Patil in the presence of Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean of the medical college. The success of the first workshop owes much to the leadership of Prof. & HOD Dr. Mayur Ingale, and national faculties including Prof. Shashikant Mhashal (HBT Medical College, Mumbai), Prof. Vinod Shinde (Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre), Dr. Kinnari Rathod and Dr. Rizwan Memon (Ahmedabad).

Hon'ble Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor , Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, “At our institution, we are proud of our legacy in shaping future healthcare leaders. Staying true to that legacy, we are constantly bringing in the best - be it in education, infrastructure or innovation. Setting up progressive labs like the EndoPlay Skill Lab reflects our commitment to empowering faculty and students with world-class tools that inspire learning, research and excellence on a global scale.”

Hon'ble Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor , Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, “At Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, we believe in creating future-ready medical professionals by embracing innovation in education. The launch of the world's first hybrid ENT skill lab is a testament to our commitment to transformative learning. It's a proud moment for us to see India set a global precedent in surgical training, right here in Pune.”

Upcoming Global Platform: SEOCON 25

The EndoPlay Skill Lab will now serve as the dissection hub for the upcoming International ENT Conference – SEOCON 2025, scheduled from 11–14 September at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune. Surgeons from across the globe will have an opportunity to witness and experience this cutting-edge hybrid training ecosystem.

“This skill lab is not just an infrastructure; it is a visionary step that will pave the way for global excellence in ENT surgical training. We are proud that our institution is leading this transformation,” said Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer , Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune.

“The EndoPlay Skill Lab is a landmark addition to our academic ecosystem. It offers students and surgeons the unique advantage of mastering both microscopic and endoscopic ENT techniques in one integrated environment. This kind of immersive, hands-on training empowers our learners to not only meet but exceed global standards in surgical care,” said Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean , Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre.

Dr. Mayur Ingale, Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology , Dr D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said,“The EndoPlay Skill Lab is a game-changer in ENT surgical training. For the first time, we are able to offer a hybrid platform that allows both microscopic and two-handed endoscopic dissection in a cadaveric setting. This level of hands-on learning is unprecedented in India. I am deeply grateful to our visionary management for their support in turning this ambitious idea into a world-class reality.”

As ENT surgery evolves into the era of minimal access and advanced reconstruction, the establishment of the EndoPlay Hybrid Skill Lab in Pune signals India's leadership in training the next generation of otologic surgeons with precision, innovation and global standards.

About Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 11th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

