Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QRCS, Qatar Embassy In Damascus Deploy Food Aid To Southern Syria

QRCS, Qatar Embassy In Damascus Deploy Food Aid To Southern Syria


2025-07-24 04:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Qatar's embassy in Damascus continue to work together for the benefit of the people of Syria.
QRCS deployed another Qatari aid convoy from Jordan into southern Syria yesterday, comprising 12 trucks that carried a total of 96 tonnes of flour.
The shipment will go to local bakeries, to be used in producing and distributing bread in the affected areas. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society will be responsible for handing the flour over to the bakeries based on their respective needs.
A few days ago, the first batch of aid was deployed by the Qatari embassy and QRCS to the same area.
Qatar is committed to pursuing its humanitarian efforts to secure the basic needs, especially food, bread, and medical supplies, amid the difficult humanitarian conditions facing the affected civilians there.

MENAFN24072025000067011011ID1109840841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search