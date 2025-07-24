Butterfly Pea Flower Market Set To Surpass USD 350 Million With Growing At 5.5% CAGR By 2035.

Butterfly Pea Flower Market surges with vibrant wellness appeal: Natural colorants and adaptogenic benefits drive demand, States Fact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the butterfly pea flower market was valued at USD 197 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The market of butterfly pea flower is experiencing great success and its boost is associated with increased consumer demand in such areas as botanical wellness and natural food aesthetics. The Gen Z and urban millennial consumers are turning toward butterfly pea flower-based products due to their visual, cognitively enhancing and clean-label values. Whether it is herbal tea or plant-based drinks and even cosmetics, the butterfly pea flower has a deep blue color as well as the stress-reducing properties, which are proving more and more popular than the synthetic pigments and caffeine in daily activities.A key ingredient embraced in the functional categories of tea, sparkling RTDs, and beauty blends, butterfly pea flower is a big source of anthocyanins and flavonoids, used due to its nootropic and antioxidant properties. Reputed to enhance mind clarity and improve oxidative stress, its adaptogenic status best fits the self-care lifestyles of health-observant consumers. It also promotes its growth with clean label and vegan discourse on its plant-based and natural foods.In addition, the pH-sensitivity of the flower color changing phenomenon has made the flower popular on social media platforms converting it into a multi-sensory experience where the intersection of health and entertainment is achieved. This call is speeding up the consumption of new forms of beverages and foodstuff that are nutraceuticals in the world.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study* The butterfly pea flower market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach USD 350 million by 2035* The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 145.1 million between 2025 to 2035* South Asia & Pacific is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2035* South Asia & Pacific is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 10.3 million“Butterfly pea flower is emerging as a multifunctional ingredient consumers are drawn to its visual drama, while brands tap into its natural, cognitive, and calming benefits to build trust and differentiation” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Butterfly Pea Flower Market:Key players in the butterfly pea flower industry include PT Indo Ekspor Nusantara, ANCHA, Medikonda Nutrients, Nutraonly, Angelbiology, Herb Co. / Monterey Bay Herb Co., Shay and Company Inc., Ohio Tea Company, Girmes Wheatgrass, Sacred Ridge Organic, Bushtucker Shop, and other notable companies.Market DevelopmentButterfly pea flower is providing novelty to the leading wellness and beverage product brands as they mix it with low-sugar cocktails, rested supplements, and adaptogenic skin-care. Personalization platforms are beginning to implement AI in order to create individual nootropic mixtures with the active compounds in the flower. Bluemind Botanicals will introduce its first ready-to-drink, MoodShift is a sparkling infusion of butterfly pea flower, ashwagandha and magnesium, aimed at cognitive performance and mood balancing. Sourcing efforts led by sustainability can also be witnessed in the market, and the sources are traceable to the smallholder farms in Eastern Asia. This contributes to openness and ethical gathering alongside the increasing consumer requests of regenerative ingredients.For example, In April 2025, TeaTonic Naturals unveiled a subscription-based butterfly pea flower infusion line featuring rotating seasonal adaptogens, tapping into consumer demand for variety, stress relief, and wellness tracking through digital platforms.Butterfly Pea Flower Industry News:In May 2025, the FDA approved butterfly pea flower extract as a natural blue food coloring for various foods.Earlier, in November 2024, Nutraonly spotlighted its organic butterfly pea powder for its antioxidants, sustainability, and versatility.Buy Report – Instant Access:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the butterfly pea flower market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.By Form (Dried Whole Flower, Powdered Flower, Extract (Liquid), Tea Bags, Capsules / Supplements), By Application (Food & Beverages, Natural Colorant, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Herbal/Traditional Medicine), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail (B2C), Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Direct B2B Supply, Herbal Stores), across major regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global peanut oil market is calculated at US$ 10.55 billion in 2024, as per the analysis published by Fact. Worldwide sales of peanut oil are forecast to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% and reach US$ 15.77 billion by the end of 2034.The global pea fiber market size is estimated at a value of US$ 23.88 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 50.8 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 