Al Sadd Sign Former Liverpool Star Firmino

Doha: Qatar football giants Al Sadd yesterday announced the signing of Brazilian international striker Roberto Firmino (pictured).

The former Liverpool and Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) star joins Al Sadd on a two-season deal, committing his future to the current league champions until 2027.

The move sees the 33-year-old forward embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career, transitioning from the Saudi Pro League to the Qatar Stars League.

Firmino initially arrived in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, signing a three-year contract with Al Ahli after an impactful eight-year spell at Liverpool FC, and won numerous accolades, including the Premier League and Champions League.

During his tenure with Al Ahli, Firmino proved to be a pivotal figure.

He featured in 65 matches across various competitions, netting 21 goals.

His time with the Saudi club culminated in significant success, most notably contributing to their triumph in the 2024-2025 AFC Champions League Elite, where he was also recognized with the ACL Elite MVP Award, highlighting his crucial role in their continental victory.