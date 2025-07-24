Ben Sulayem Says F1 Future Has Never Looked More Exciting

Dubai, UAE, 24July, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), believes the future of Formula 1 has never looked more exciting as the 2025 season heads for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

With the current race calendar delivering some of the best action seen in recent years, and plenty more to come, Ben Sulayem feels the arrival next year of a new team, a new venue and new regulations will reinforce the championship's global appeal.

“As we reach the mid-point of the 2025 calendar, we are already looking towards next season with a great deal of excitement and expectation,” said the FIA President.

“Our fans have plenty to look forward to, with Cadillac joining the grid as the 11th team, new FIA regulations to improve racing bringing lighter, more agile cars and sustainable fuel, and the addition of Madrid as a new racing destination.

“The level of competition this year is incredible, with so much top-level talent on display. And, the impact of F1 is also supporting the FIA's goal to increase global participation in motorsport. Talented young drivers, whatever their background, have a real chance, and the next generation of stars is already coming through.”

So, could that mean a first driver from the Middle East on the F1 starting grid?

“Although the Middle East has yet to produce a Formula 1 driver, that may change as more young prospects emerge from a region eager to make a bigger impact in F1 and global motorsport.”

“F1's popularity has seen remarkable growth across the Arab world, particularly among young people and female fans. In Saudi Arabia, there is a strong focus on engaging youth at every level of the sport – a trend mirrored in Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE. This inclusive momentum is vital to ensuring the long-term growth and sustainability of motorsport throughout the region.”

