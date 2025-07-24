Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Plane carrying 49 people crashes in Russia

2025-07-24 03:38:16
(MENAFN) A twin-engine An-24 passenger aircraft carrying 49 people has crashed in Russia’s Amur Region, officials confirmed.

According to regional governor Vasily Orlov, the plane was en route from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda—a journey of about 570 kilometers—with 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

Emergency teams located the crash site approximately 15 kilometers from Tynda. A helicopter dispatched for the search spotted wreckage and signs of a fire at the scene. Ground rescue teams are currently working to reach the site.

The Antonov An-24, developed in the 1950s, has been widely used for both cargo and passenger transport. Though largely retired, a limited number remain in service in Russia. The crashed aircraft belonged to Angara Airlines, which operates flights across Eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East.

