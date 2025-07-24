Kling Bio Announces Collaboration With Sanofi For Accelerated Discovery Of Neutralizing Antibodies



Leverages Kling's technology to discover hard-to-find, immuno-functional antibodies from immortalized human B cells Accelerating discovery of first-in-class antibodies to transform disease prevention and treatment

AMSTERDAM, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kling Bio ("Kling" or "the Company"), a biotech company developing antibody-based drugs for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with Sanofi for the discovery of antibodies and epitopes using its groundbreaking B cell immortalization and screening platform, Kling-Select.

Kling-Select is a proprietary, clinically and commercially validated B cell immortalization platform that has played a pivotal role in the discovery of potent neutralizing antibodies. By leveraging patient-derived B cells, Kling-Select enables rapid identification of novel antibodies and conserved viral epitopes, significantly enhancing vaccine and therapeutic design. Utilizing function-first screening workflow, Kling-Select uncovers rare and highly effective immune targets, accelerating the development of next-generation prophylactics and treatments. The platform's proven success includes validated antibody candidates against RSV, COVID-19, and influenza, underscoring its broad utility and scientific impact.

The objective of the collaboration is to identify and characterize monoclonal antibodies with potent neutralizing activity against a clinically relevant human viral pathogen. Insights gained from this joint discovery effort may enable the development of next-generaton antiviral therapeutics and inform the design of more efficacious vaccine candidates.

"This collaboration with Sanofi highlights the broad potential of our Kling-Select platform to address global health challenges by enabling the discovery of first-in-class, human-derived antibodies," commented Michael Koslowski, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Kling Bio . "Kling-Select provides a powerful window into the human immune response and accelerates the identification of functional antibodies and novel epitopes. We are excited to combine our expertise with Sanofi's leadership in vaccine development to advance next-generation therapeutics and vaccines."

About Kling Bio

Kling Bio is a privately held biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel targets and therapeutics. The Company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers its proprietary platform technologies Kling-Select and Kling-Evolve for the simultaneous discovery of novel, fully human antibodies directly from patient-derived B cells and the targets they recognize.

Kling-Select relies on a fully owned and clinically validated B cell immortalization and screening technology to identify novel therapeutic antibody binders and targets from patients with exceptional clinical responses. This technology has successfully identified novel neutralizing antibodies for various infectious diseases, Covid, and Influenza. More recently, Kling-Select has been applied to peripheral and tumor-infiltrating B cells derived from cancer patients and produced a portfolio of novel and selective antibody-target pairs. The unbiased nature of this discovery platform allows identification of novel targets and unique epitopes inaccessible to more traditional target discovery approaches.

Kling-Evolve enables the ex vivo affinity maturation of B cell clones against targets of interest. This powerful technology can be used for the rapid evolution of neutralizing antibodies against emerging viral variants or for affinity and selectivity improvement of antibody assets in oncology.

