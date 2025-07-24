National CACFP Association Awards Over $14,000 In Scholarships For 2025 CACFP Virtual Summit
NCA extends sincere gratitude to all applicants whose commitment to providing access to nutritious meals and nutrition education is essential to the health and well-being of children and adults in care. These scholarship recipients exemplify the dedication, compassion and care that define the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community.
The 2025 CACFP Virtual Summit will feature four days of training designed to strengthen knowledge in nutrition, program operations and administration. Participants will have access to 12 expert-led sessions and leave with actionable tools they can use immediately in their work.
Congratulations to Our 2025 Scholarship Recipients:
(Listed by name and organization/state)
Adriana Thompson, Childcare, RI
Agnes Cleofe Alpapara, Orange County Public School, FL
Aliya Horsey, Harvest Christian Academy/Harvest Child and Youth Development Center, DE
Amanda Meggenberg, ASAC/Heart of Iowa Childcare Center, IA
Amanda Murguia, Family Resource Agency, TN
Annette Stine, Heartland Head Start, IL
Arlethia Brown, Camden City School District, NJ
Awa Diouf, Head Start, OR
Baron Young, New Haven Public School, CT
Brenda Beckman, B's Loving Kare Daycare, MN
Bridgette Kahanaoi, United States Veterans Initiative- S- Wai'anae, HI
Calena Long, University of Nevada, Reno Early Head Start, NV
Carnell Suttles, Salvation Army South End After School Program, MA
Carol Rice, Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources Inc., SC
Carol Rokni, Mequon Jewish Preschool, WI
Carrie Wright, The Robin's Nest CEC of Gifford, VT
Cheryl Burnside, Early Education and Care Inc., FL
Chloe Vasquez, USAF Nellis Child and Youth Programs, NV
Christa Eberly, Inspiration Station Preschool, LLC, CO
Christin Smith, Holy Family Catholic Schools, IA
Corina Harrison, Rock-A-Bye Infant and Childcare, UT
Corrine Carr, Special Blessings Child Care, KS
Courtney-Jo Arrants, Cribs To Crayons Childcare, ME
Cynthia Hier, RCHS, VT
Cynthia Kelley, Child Savers, VA
Darren Carter, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, TN
Davina Boldin-Woods, First Presbyterian Child Development Center, NC
Dawn McKimmons, Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council, AR
Donna Bibbs, Early Head Start at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PA
Doris Wilkins, A Bundle Of Joy Childcare, NC
Elizabeth Bolduc, Merrimack Valley Day Care Service, NH
Emily Langella-Anderson, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Agency, MO
Emily Iannotti, CHILD Inc., RI
Farzaneh Tafazoli Durkin, Farzaneh Tafazoli Durkin Childcare, MD
Genna Faulkner, Bergan Early Childhood Education Center, NE
Gleny Adames, Gleny Adames Family Day Care LLC, CT
Heather Bailey, Victor Valley Domestic Violence, Inc. / "A Better way", CA
Honey Randolph, Central WV Community Action, Inc., WV
Hope Keller, Cuddle Zone Learning Center, PA
Jaida McLemore, Pinal Gila Community Child Services, AZ
Jami Kennah, Alphabet Academy LLC, WY
Jenni Webster, Friends of Children and Families, Inc., ID
Jessica McNeill, Jeffersontown United Methodist Child Development Center, KY
Jessica Placko, Little Learner's Village, WV
Jessica Toups, Child Development Services of Fremont County, WY
John Adedoyin, The Blessed Day Care Center Inc., NJ
Josephine Apodaca, RGEC Inc., NM
Julia Ledford, Holly Springs Academy, GA
Julie Worthington, Friends of Children and Families, ID
June Standing Rock, Rocky Boy Schools- Head Start/Early Head Start, MT
Justice Hansen, Joy Child Development Center, AK
Karen VanDusen, ADLC Head Start, MT
Kari Price, Price Kari In Home Daycare?Happy Trails Daycare, LLC, OK
Karleigh Sudenga, Kansas City Public Schools, MO
Kasha Himes, DCCCA Womens Recovery Center, KS
Keana Baylis, Little Village Home Child Care LLC, IN
Keilah Grande, Chelan-Douglas Child Services Association, WA
Kimalee Brown, Divine Beacon of Hope LLC, DE
Kimberly Whatley, Wee Care Child Care, MS
Kirsten Harper, Downtown YMCA Child Development Center, OK
Krista Erickson, New Song Kids Care, ND
Kristi Pfotenhauer, Howard Suamico School District, WI
LaShanta Osberry, Happy Faces Christian Academy, AL
Laurie Dickson, Rooftop of Virginia CAP Agency, VA
LeCitha White, ABC Word Academy, TX
Leslie Brown Vincent, Shiloh Baptist Early Learning Academy, LA
Lisa Rice, COTS, MI
Lois Wotton Hayes, MMCA, ME
Lourdes Rivera, Centros Sor Isolina Ferre, PR
Mackenzie Stanley, QCAP Head Start Early Learning Center, MA
Mari Quittschreiber, NDSU Wellness Center Child Care, ND
Mariah Gill, Olympic College Sophia Bremer Early Learning Academy, WA
Marion Hayes, Trinity Resources Unlimited, Inc., IL
Marjorie Weeks, Kenaitze Indian Tribe, AK
Markesha Dunham, Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, GA
Mary Cox, Jubilee Jumpstart, MD
Mary Beth Charlet, Gateway Community Action, KY
Melissa Cangelosi, Terrebonne Parish Head Start, LA
Michelle Frazier, Nanny's Nook Quality Home Daycare, Inc., NY
Natalie Sisneros, Footprints, CO
Netice Rankin, Pearl River Valley Opportunity Head Start, MS
Priscilla Peshlakai, Ramah Navajo Head Start, NM
Rosanna Rodriguez, Saguaro Infant Care and Preschool, AZ
Ruby Felton, Childcare Resources Head Start Program, AL
Sandy Williams, Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County, MI
Sarah Perry, SEARK ECDC, AR
Say Vang, Hmong American Partnership, MN
Shannon Stutzman, Stutzmans Daycare, NE
Shawntell Harte, ICAP, SD
Shelley Chenausky, Socorro ISD, TX
Stacey Gallegos, Lantern House, UT
Stephanie Tillman, New Adventures Early Learning, OH
Susan Ramos, New York Memory Center, NY
Tammy Lariz, Play 'N' Learn Preschool, CA
Teresa Crabtree, CCRC, OH
Tonya Manigo, Beaufort Jasper Equal Opportunity Commission, SC
Ursula McVittie, Nestucca Valley School District, OR
Wendy Ellis, Riverview Adult Day Health Center, IN
Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.
Blair Munday
National CACFP Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment