Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kamal Haasan Leaves For New Delhi, To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Member Tomorrow


2025-07-24 03:15:15
(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has left for New Delhi to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

Haasan has been nominated to the Upper House as part of the DMK-led alliance.

The veteran actor-turned-politician departed from Chennai on an Air India flight on Thursday morning.

Addressing reporters at the airport before boarding his flight, Haasan expressed gratitude and optimism about the new chapter in his political career.

"I think the reporters have not only come to collect news but also to send me off. Thank you for that," he said.

"With the greetings and goodwill of the people, I am going to Delhi to take the oath. I consider this an honour and a duty entrusted to me as an Indian, and I am going to fulfil it with pride," he remarked, exuding confidence and responsibility.

When asked about the themes he would touch upon in his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, Haasan declined to reveal any specifics.

"I should not say here what my maiden speech will focus on," he replied.

However, he hinted at continuity and purpose in his political path so far.

"If you look at my six-year journey, you will see where I am heading," he said, pointing to the evolution of his political ideology and the trajectory of MNM since its inception in 2018.

Haasan's entry into the Rajya Sabha is viewed as a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics, especially as it reflects the DMK's intent to strengthen its alliance with MNM.

The move also marks Haasan's formal induction into parliamentary politics after years of engaging with the public through electoral contests and social initiatives. Political observers note that his presence in the Upper House may bring a unique blend of cultural, social, and political insight, given his background in cinema, literature, and public service.

Haasan, who has consistently advocated for governance reforms, education, and scientific temper, is expected to use his platform in the Rajya Sabha to further these causes. His maiden speech is already being anticipated with interest across political and public spheres.

MENAFN24072025000231011071ID1109840710

