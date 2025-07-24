Did Ahaan Panday Learn Acting From Ranbir Kapoor? Viral Video Sparks Buzz [WATCH]

Saiyyara actor Ahaan Panday has now become a social media star as well. Recently, his old video of copying Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue has gone viral. In which he is also seen singing a song.

Newcomer Ahaan Panday is enjoying the success of his debut film Saiyaara. He has now become a social media sensation. He has become a crush for girls and an idol for young boys. Recently, a clip has been shared on X, in which Ahaan can be seen copying Ranbir Kapoor. He was also seen showing singing talent at one or two places.

Ahaan started preparing for acting from his teenage years

A throwback video of Ahaan Panday is being liked by netizens, in which he is seen recreating a scene by Ranbir Kapoor. He imitates dialogues from Rockstar and also lip-syncs to songs like Dilliwali Girlfriend and Channa Mereya.

Knew #AhaanPanday was destined for greatness when I found out he was a fan of #RanbirKapoor twitter/Xj3sz3BDiU

\- RKa (@seeuatthemovie) July 21, 2025

Dance on Ranbir Kapoor's song, also showed singing talent

In the viral video, teenage Ahaan Panday can be seen acting out idol Ranbir's famous Rockstar dialogue and song "Girlfriend ban ja meri, tu aur main rock kar denge." Ahaan also danced to Ranbir's songs Dilliwali Girlfriend, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya. In another video, another clip combined with the same, he is seen doing a romantic act on the song 'Channa Mereya' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Fans reacted fiercely to Ahaan Panday's video

Ahaan's throwback video has netizens calling him "cutie". One user said he is destined to be the "next big name" in Bollywood. Some netizens even advised him not to copy Ranbir Kapoor.