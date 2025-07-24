Centre Colluding With Goa Govt To Stall Mahadayi Project Implementation: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday accused the Centre of "sabotaging" the Mahadayi project, adding that the BJP government cannot betray the people as the river acts as a lifeline for the residents here.

Mahadayi Is Karnataka's Lifeline, Not a Luxury: CM

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote,“The Goa CM's remark on the Mahadayi project is an insult to the people of Karnataka. Why hasn't the Union Govt officially communicated any concerns? Is this how federalism works under BJP? Backdoor sabotage, silence, and betrayal? What crime have Kannadigas committed? Are we being punished for not surrendering to the @BJP4India? Mahadayi is not for luxury or waste; it is for the drinking water needs of North Karnataka.”

"For decades, our people have waited for justice. But @BJP4Karnataka 's and @JanataDal_S's Karnataka leaders have no spine to speak up. Their silence today will be remembered tomorrow," he added.

He further highlighted that the 2018 tribunal verdict allocated 13.42 TMC of water to Karnataka.

He wrote,“Despite the 2018 tribunal verdict allocating 13.42 TMC of water to us, the Centre, hand in glove with Goa's BJP govt, is blocking the implementation of our rightful project. This project will quench the thirst of over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot and nearby regions. It is a lifeline, not a bargaining chip.”

"We will fight legally, politically, and morally until Karnataka gets its rightful share," the X post read.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasised the river's importance to Goa on Thursday, saying,“For everyone, the Mahadayi is a political issue, but for Goa, Mahadayi is our lifeline.”

Sawant asserted that the Goa government is actively representing its interests in the Supreme Court, central government, and the Mahadayi dispute tribunal.

Mahadayi River: Origin and Ongoing Dispute

The Mahadayi river originates in Karnataka's Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and flows through Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that the Chief Minister of Goa made a statement in the assembly that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has told him that the central government will not allow Karnataka to take up the Mahadayi project.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said,“Yesterday, the Chief Minister of Goa made a statement in the assembly that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has told him that the central government will not allow Karnataka to take up the Mahadayi diversion program. It is shocking and against the people of Karnataka.”

Kalasa-Banduri Project Vital for 40 Lakh People in North Karnataka

Karnataka plans to divert 7.56 tmcft of water to the Malaprabha valley for the Kalasa-Banduri project, which would support over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, and nearby areas. However, Goa has objected to this plan, leading to a decades-long dispute.