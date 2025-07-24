Russian Plane With 50 Onboard Goes Missing In Amur Region: Report
The aircraft, operated by the Siberia-based airline Angara, disappeared from radar while nearing its destination, Tynda - a town in the Amur region near the Chinese border, the local emergencies ministry said, as reported by Reuters.
Regional governor Vasily Orlov stated that initial information indicated 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members were on board.
"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane," he wrote on Telegram.
The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment