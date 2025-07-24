Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Plane With 50 Onboard Goes Missing In Amur Region: Report

2025-07-24 03:11:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air traffic controllers lost contact on Thursday with an An-24 passenger plane carrying around 50 people in Russia's Far East, according to the regional governor.

The aircraft, operated by the Siberia-based airline Angara, disappeared from radar while nearing its destination, Tynda - a town in the Amur region near the Chinese border, the local emergencies ministry said, as reported by Reuters.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov stated that initial information indicated 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members were on board.

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane," he wrote on Telegram.

The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.

(With inputs from Reuters)

