Russia-Ukraine Talks Focus On Prisoner Swaps, Ceasefire Stalls

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine held a brief 40-minute peace talk session in Istanbul, focusing mainly on expanding prisoner exchanges. However, significant disagreements remained on ceasefire conditions and a potential leaders' summit.

According to Reuters, Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated,“We made progress on humanitarian issues, but none on ending hostilities.” He added that Ukraine had proposed a meeting between Presidents Zelensky and Putin before the end of August to demonstrate Russia's constructive intent.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky responded that such a meeting should aim to finalize an agreement, not reopen all discussions. He also reiterated Moscow's request for short-term 24–48 hour ceasefires to recover bodies from the battlefield.

Ukraine, however, is calling for a much longer and immediate ceasefire. The talks took place just a week after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened heavy new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners if no peace deal is reached within 50 days.

Despite no breakthrough on peace, both sides agreed to continue humanitarian talks following several rounds of prisoner swaps, the latest of which occurred on Wednesday.

Medinsky confirmed that negotiators agreed to exchange at least 1,200 more prisoners of war and said Russia offered to return 3,000 more Ukrainian bodies. He also mentioned Moscow is reviewing a list of 339 Ukrainian children allegedly abducted-claims Russia denies, saying it provided them care.

Ukraine remains firm in its demands. Umerov stressed Kyiv's expectation for“more progress” on prisoner issues and reiterated their insistence on the return of all civilians, especially children, amid claims that at least 19,000 Ukrainian children were forcibly deported.

