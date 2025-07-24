How China's Changing The Face And Future Of Mount Everest

MENAFN - Asia Times) The climbing season on Mount Everest peaks in late May and early June every year. Extreme weather patterns at this location and altitude mean the main climbing season is remarkably short, perhaps only a few weeks between the winter freeze and monsoon storms.

Even within that time, the precise location of the jetstream that accelerates wind speeds at the summit creates pinchpoints of ideal climbing conditions, leading to images of long queues of mountaineers at particularly challenging points such as the Hillary Step – named after one of the two men who first climbed Everest on May 29, 1953.

In the 30 years after Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay first stood at the summit, only 150 men and women matched their feat. But since then, the number of climbers has skyrocketed. In 2019, a record 877 people summited the mountain, and in 2024, ascents were only just shy of this.

Rebecca Stephens, the first British woman to climb Everest in 1993, has described how the“global obsession with the world's highest mountain is shaping its future and the future of the people who work on it.”

Stephens said her ascent in 1993, when there was only one commercial expedition on the mountain, felt like a watershed moment. Since then, commercial expeditions have mushroomed on Everest's southern base camp on the Khumbu Glacier (altitude: 5,364 metres), which now boasts a wide range of facilities including coffee shops and party tents.

The explosion of interest in climbing Everest has been aided by the fact that, despite its altitude and dangers, it is far from the most difficult high-altitude mountain. A member of the Tibet Mountaineering Association who had summited five times told me, on a good day, Everest was“very straightforward” – and that climbing Denali in Alaska (North America's tallest peak) had been much more difficult.

By the end of 2024, there had been 12,884 ascents and 335 deaths on Everest, a survival rate of 97.4%. But the so-called “death zone” above 8,000 metres, combined with avalanches, extreme weather and frostbite, will always present significant hazards to the people who visit these slopes.

This climbing season, a Scottish former marine described quitting his attempt 800 metres below the summit after encountering two dead climbers. Meanwhile, four other ex-British special forces soldiers, including UK government minister Alastair Carns, used xenon gas and hypoxia training to travel to Everest and summit in under a week – leading to concerns that this could further increase the number of people attempting to scale the increasingly crowded mountain.

But while images of high-altitude queues and stories of occasional fatalities hog the headlines, most visitors to Everest do not attempt to climb it. And by far the majority of these tourists are on the“other side of Everest”, in China-administered Tibet.

China's “economic miracle” , combined with its desire to develop peripheral regions, has meant that Qomolangma (the Tibetan name for Everest) is now easily accessible, with tarmacked roads all the way to the northern base camp at Rongbuk (altitude: 5,150 meters).

From having lower numbers of visitors than the Nepalese side 20 years ago, the Tibetan side of Everest now welcomes more than half a million tourists a year – the vast majority from mainland China. Short Chinese holidays mean most of these visits are whistlestop trips that also take in the nearby high-altitude cities of Lhasa and Shigatse.

Because of the lack of altitude acclimatization time, many tourists carry oxygen bottles or wear oxygen backpacks during their visits.

Mountaineers on the Nepal side of Everest queue to reach the summit, May 2025. Photo: Kunga Sherpa / AP / Alamy Stock Photo



Retracing the earliest routes

To better understand the impact of tourism on Everest, I visited the Tibetan side in June 2024 as a guest of Linsheng Zhong , professor of human and tourism geography at China's Institute of Geographical Sciences and Natural Resources Research .

The date of our visit was significant, being a century since the disappearance of early Everest adventurers George Mallory and Sandy Irvine on June 8, 1924. We set out to examine both the human and environmental changes that have occurred over the intervening hundred years – using century-old journals and photographs as a baseline.

As geographers rather than high-altitude mountaineers, our aim was to retrace some of the reconnaissance routes used by the British in the 1920s – a time when Nepal was closed to foreign visitors.

Between 1921 and 1924, three expeditions organised by the Royal Geographical Society and the Alpine Club visited Tibet with the aim of being the first recorded people to climb Mount Everest. None, as far as we know, reached the top – and the remains of the two leaders of the final expedition, Mallory and Irvine , were only discovered on Everest many years later.

While the vistas are equally spectacular today, climate change has had a significant impact on glaciers throughout the region. Recent scientific estimates suggest that there has been between a 26% and 28% reduction in the glaciers surrounding Everest between the 1970s and 2010.

In 1921, the leader of the first expedition, Charles Howard-Bury, camped just below the Langma pass – the highest but most direct easterly route to Everest – and photographed“a peak of black rock with a glacier just below it.”

It is apparent from this“slider” comparison, using a photograph I took from the same spot, how much this hanging glacier has retreated over the past century.

This glacier to the south of the Langma pass has retreated significantly. Charles Howard-Bury/Royal Geographical Society (1921)/Carl Cater (2024)



The human impact on Everest

Everest's permanent northern base camp at Rongbuk in Tibet now welcomes up to 3,000 visitors a day in high season. Tourists are initially disgorged into a regimented tented village – modern versions of Tibetan yak herder accommodation.

Some of these jet-black tents, made from thick yak hair which breathes when dry and is waterproof when wet, provide simple (but heated and oxygenated) accommodation for the hardier tourists who want to be at the mountain early for the best photo opportunities.

Wandering up the astroturf lining the central boulevard, we meet a range of souvenir sellers before reaching the“world's highest post office” and a circular plaza commemorating the various scientific and political achievements of the region.

The near-landscape is largely brown: when he was here, Mallory described the contrast between the rain-shadowed“monotonously dreary, stony wastes” of Rongbuk with the beauty of the snowy mountains looming above.