Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Strikes Cherkasy: Seven Wounded In Morning Missile Attack

Russia Strikes Cherkasy: Seven Wounded In Morning Missile Attack


2025-07-24 03:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police .

“Seven people are known to have been injured, including one child. Police are documenting Russia's war crime,” the statement reads.

The extent of the destruction is still being clarified.

Police and other emergency services are working at the strike locations. An operational headquarters has been deployed.

Read also: Drone strikes hit Odesa : residential building destroyed, fires at Pryvoz market

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the missile attack on Cherkasy caused fires at several sites across the city.

MENAFN24072025000193011044ID1109840637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search