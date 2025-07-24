Russia Strikes Cherkasy: Seven Wounded In Morning Missile Attack
“Seven people are known to have been injured, including one child. Police are documenting Russia's war crime,” the statement reads.
The extent of the destruction is still being clarified.
Police and other emergency services are working at the strike locations. An operational headquarters has been deployed.Read also: Drone strikes hit Odesa : residential building destroyed, fires at Pryvoz market
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the missile attack on Cherkasy caused fires at several sites across the city.
