Xi Jinping Urges EU to Deepen Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday encouraged the European Union to "make correct strategic choices," according to a news agency, the country’s official broadcaster.
Xi emphasized the necessity of improving "trust and communication" between China and the EU in the face of mounting global uncertainty.
During his introductory remarks at the 25th EU-China summit held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi highlighted that Chinese and European leaders should fulfill the aspirations of their populations.
The summit marks a significant moment of dialogue between the two major players on the world stage.
President Xi, joined by Premier Li Qiang, welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for the high-level meeting.
"The more severe and complex the international situation, the more China and the EU must strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation," Xi conveyed to von der Leyen and Costa.
The full-day summit is set to revolve around pressing concerns such as ongoing trade tensions and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Discussions are also expected to touch on challenges related to trade inequality, entry into each other's markets, and the control of rare earth resources.
Von der Leyen referred to the summit as a chance to "both advance and rebalance our relationship."
She expressed optimism about finding common ground, stating on X (formerly Twitter) just before the event, "I'm convinced there can be a mutually beneficial cooperation."
This meeting takes place as both parties celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations.
The economic relationship between the EU and China remains substantial, with annual trade surpassing $860 billion.
