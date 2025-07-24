403
Wildfires in Türkiye Leave at Least Ten Firefighters Dead
(MENAFN) A devastating forest fire in Türkiye’s central Eskisehir province led to the deaths of ten firefighters and left 14 others wounded on Wednesday.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the fatalities on social media platform X, stating, “We lost 10 lives, five forest workers and five Search and Rescue Association volunteers.” He added that the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mourned the tragedy and assured that the families of the deceased would receive compensation.
Fire crews battled multiple blazes on Wednesday across western and central regions, including Sakarya, Antalya, Eskisehir, Bilecik, and Denizli, according to media.
Highlighting the escalating wildfire crisis, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters that over 4,000 fires have erupted this year, with 1,728 directly affecting forest areas. He cautioned about the intensifying danger as temperatures soar nationwide.
