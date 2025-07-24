Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wildfires in Türkiye Leave at Least Ten Firefighters Dead

Wildfires in Türkiye Leave at Least Ten Firefighters Dead


2025-07-24 02:57:29
(MENAFN) A devastating forest fire in Türkiye’s central Eskisehir province led to the deaths of ten firefighters and left 14 others wounded on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the fatalities on social media platform X, stating, “We lost 10 lives, five forest workers and five Search and Rescue Association volunteers.” He added that the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mourned the tragedy and assured that the families of the deceased would receive compensation.

Fire crews battled multiple blazes on Wednesday across western and central regions, including Sakarya, Antalya, Eskisehir, Bilecik, and Denizli, according to media.

Highlighting the escalating wildfire crisis, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters that over 4,000 fires have erupted this year, with 1,728 directly affecting forest areas. He cautioned about the intensifying danger as temperatures soar nationwide.

MENAFN24072025000045017169ID1109840578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search