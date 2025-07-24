403
Obama’s part in ‘Russia hoax lies’ revealed
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a previously classified congressional report, claiming it exposes former President Barack Obama’s involvement in distorting intelligence about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Gabbard argues that this effort was part of a broader strategy to discredit Donald Trump.
This marks Gabbard’s second major declassification, following earlier accusations of a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump. The newly revealed 2020 House Intelligence Committee report—compiled under Republican leadership—challenges the conclusion that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to help Trump win. It criticizes the CIA’s analysis, stating that its assessment was based on a vague and unreliable sentence from a flawed intelligence report.
In a post on X, Gabbard called the report a “bombshell” and accused Obama and his senior aides of collaborating with sympathetic media to launch a disinformation campaign. She described it as a calculated attempt to delegitimize Trump’s presidency, calling it a “years-long coup” and claiming it subverted the democratic process.
The report also alleges that Obama gave “unusual orders” to speed up the release of the intelligence findings before Trump took office, bypassing standard procedures. Gabbard contends this shows deliberate political manipulation and argues it justifies a criminal investigation. She further claims internal intelligence assessments consistently showed Russia neither had the intent nor the capability to interfere, but these conclusions were suppressed.
Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in any U.S. election, with President Putin maintaining that Moscow does not support any American political candidate.
