Brazil Backs Africa’s ICJ Genocide Lawsuit Against Israel
(MENAFN) Brazil announced on Wednesday that it is approaching the final stage of formally joining South Africa’s lawsuit against Israeli military actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
In an official statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry confirmed, "The Brazilian Government announces that it is in the final phase of presenting a formal intervention in the ongoing case before the International Court of Justice, filed by South Africa under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."
The ministry expressed strong condemnation of ongoing violence targeting civilians in Palestine, stressing that these attacks are not confined to Gaza but also impact the West Bank. It emphasized Israel’s significant breaches of human rights and international humanitarian law, citing assaults on civilian infrastructure, religious landmarks, and UN facilities.
The statement further highlighted acts of indiscriminate violence and destruction committed by extremist settlers in the West Bank, as well as brutal massacres of civilians—primarily women and children—during humanitarian aid deliveries in Gaza. It also pointed to "the blatant use of hunger as a weapon of war."
"Added to these horrors are continuous violations of international law, such as the annexation of territories by force and the expansion of illegal settlements," the ministry said.
South Africa first brought the case to the ICJ in December 2023, seeking an injunction demanding Israel cease attacks on Palestine and formally recognize these acts as genocide. The court responded in January 2024, ordering Israel to take all necessary steps to prevent genocide and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Since Israel renewed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18, Palestinian fatalities have surpassed 7,750, pushing the total death toll in Gaza since the conflict’s onset in October 2023 to 58,573, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s health authorities released last week.
