EU, Japan Forge Collaboration to Fight Economic Coercion
(MENAFN) In a decisive move following the EU-Japan Summit, the European Union and Japan revealed plans to intensify their collaboration against "economic coercion" and "unfair trade practices."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized during a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that, "We will also work more closely together to counter economic coercion and to address unfair trade practices."
Von der Leyen highlighted growing challenges on two critical fronts: geo-economics, marked by escalating trade disputes and uncertainty, and geopolitics, where increased risks threaten shared stability and interests—ranging from the conflict zones in Ukraine to tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.
She underscored the EU’s commitment to fostering global competitiveness that benefits all. "That's why Europe is stepping up cooperation with CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) countries, not only to defend open trade, but to shape it together. The European Union and CPTPP countries can lead a meaningful reform of the WTO(World Trade Organization)," von der Leyen said.
Alongside President Costa, von der Leyen announced the launch of the Competitive Alliance—a strategic initiative designed around three core goals: expanding bilateral trade between the EU and Japan, enhancing economic security, and advancing collaborative innovation focused on green and digital transitions.
"Next year, we will launch the first EU-Japan defense industrial dialog, because together, we can reduce dependencies and build stronger defense ecosystems," von der Leyen added.
Costa reinforced the depth of the EU-Japan relationship, emphasizing that their partnership is "not just strategic" but founded on "shared principles" and a "common vision."
He further stated, "It is rooted in our respect for democracy, human rights, a rules-based international order and multilateralism. In today's complex geopolitical environment, the European Union-Japan co-partnership, stands as a model of principle and reliable cooperation."
This enhanced alliance signals a firm stance from both powers in confronting rising economic and geopolitical pressures while promoting a rules-based, cooperative global order.
