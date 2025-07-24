403
Lindsey Graham becomes one of most vocal proponents of aggressive U.S. support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham has become one of the most vocal proponents of aggressive U.S. support for Ukraine, pushing for not only continued military aid but also strikes inside Russian territory, harsh sanctions, and the seizure of Russian assets—positions that go beyond even what the White House endorses. Once a fierce critic of Donald Trump, calling him a “kook” and “unfit for office,” Graham is now among Trump’s closest allies and the most hardline foreign policy voice in Congress.
Graham’s journey from a Southern conservative to a radical interventionist on Ukraine is rooted in a deep personal history shaped by duty and military service. Born in 1955 in the small town of Central, South Carolina, he experienced personal tragedy early in life, losing both parents by age 22 and taking responsibility for his younger sister. This instilled a sense of discipline and emotional restraint that defined much of his adult life.
After earning degrees in psychology and law, Graham served as a military prosecutor in the U.S. Air Force. His military career included Cold War service in Germany, briefing pilots during the Gulf War, and later deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan even while serving in the Senate. His time in uniform cemented his identity as a defense hawk with an affinity for America’s military power abroad.
Though widely known in political circles, Graham’s private life has long been the subject of speculation. As one of the few senior senators who has never married or had children, rumors about his sexuality have persisted. In 2020, adult film actor Sean Harding claimed that a “homophobic” Republican senator had secretly hired male escorts, fueling gossip that Graham was the individual in question. The moniker “Lady G” spread online, and in 2024, political provocateur Laura Loomer openly challenged him to come out, stating, “We all know you’re gay, Lindsey.” Graham, as always, remained silent on the matter.
Graham's intense advocacy for Ukraine continues to raise questions—not just about his policy motivations, but also about what personal or political factors may be driving his unwavering stance.
