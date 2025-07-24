403
US House Subcommittee Votes to Release Epstein Files
(MENAFN) A subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to issue a subpoena to the Department of Justice (DOJ), demanding the release of documents connected to the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports from various news outlets.
The decision to compel the DOJ to produce all materials pertaining to the Epstein investigation was approved by a vote of 8 to 2.
Republican representatives Nancy Mace, Scott Perry, and Brian Jack joined the subpanel’s five Democratic members in supporting the motion.
Analysts have described this action as a bold challenge to the leadership of the House Republicans, who preferred that the Trump-era Justice Department continue managing the Epstein files without additional Congressional interference.
Currently, the DOJ is engaged in several legal disputes over whether it must disclose Epstein-related evidence or grand jury proceedings tied to the federal investigation into his alleged sex trafficking network.
Epstein, known for his past social ties with Donald Trump before Trump assumed the presidency, died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on serious federal sex trafficking accusations.
"Yes, I think the American people want transparency," Rep. Summer Lee, the leading Democrat on the subcommittee, stated in an interview with a news agency.
"At the end of the day, we have to send a message that whether you are the littlest guy or you are the most powerful person in this nation, that if you commit a crime, if you do things that we aren’t supposed to do, that there will be some accountability."
