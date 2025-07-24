Chief Executive Officer Of Ignitis Renewables Has Been Appointed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 23 July 2025 the Board of its subsidiary UAB“Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) appointed the Chief Executive Officer (hereinafter – CEO) of Ignitis Renewables. The position will be assumed by Frank Oomen, a senior executive with a strong track record in renewables. The new Ignitis Renewables CEO is starting his five-year term from 1 September 2025.

The new CEO has over 15 years of leadership experience in various energy companies, including BP, GroenLeven, Eneco Wind & Solar and SSE Renewables.

F. Oomen is an experienced executive with an engineering background, possessing skills and knowledge in business development, strategy execution and implementation. He has a track record in developing, implementing and executing large-scale renewable energy projects, encompassing offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery and power-to-X technologies.

The Group reminds that it informed about the resignation of the previous CEO of Ignitis Renewables Thierry Aelens on 31 January (link ). To ensure a seamless transition and maintain business continuity, Gary Bills, the company's COO has been working as the Interim CEO, effective from 31 March.

To attract candidates with strong international qualifications and extensive experience in renewables, an international renewable energy recruitment agency was engaged in the selection process. A total of 136 candidates participated in the selection.

Ignitis Renewables is an international green energy company operating in the Baltics and Poland. It aims on developing green generation and green flexibility technologies by focusing onshore and offshore wind, solar, battery and power-to-X technologies. The Group reminds that its objective is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link ).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

