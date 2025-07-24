South Africa: Committee On Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities Welcomes The Appointment Of The National Youth Development Youth Agency (NYDA) Board
The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has noted the appointment of the new Board of the National Youth Development Youth Agency (NYDA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Liezl van der Merwe, said that the committee welcomes the new Board which replaces an interim one that has been in place since November 2024. She expressed the optimism of the committee on the new Board with members who have relevant skills and knowledge that will add a meaningful value to the NYDA and take it to the new heights.
Ms van der Merwe said the committee expressed its faith in the new leadership of the NYDA, which is led by a new Chief Executive Officer. The committee wished the new Board well and trust that it will rise to the occasion.
The Chairperson said the committee is looking forward to working together with the new Board and hopes that it will provide innovative solutions that will address the complex and vast challenges that currently face the young people.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment