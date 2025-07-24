403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Appeals Court Halts Trump’s Order to Limit Birthright Citizenship
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a federal appeals court declared President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship unconstitutional.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges stated that the order “is invalid because it contradicts the plain language of the Fourteenth Amendment's grant of citizenship to 'all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'”
In a 2-1 decision, the court upheld a nationwide injunction blocking the disputed policy. The San Francisco-based panel also ruled that the injunction issued by a federal judge in Seattle was within proper judicial authority and not an overstep of power.
Judge Ronald Gould, writing for the appeals court, said, “The district court below concluded that a universal preliminary injunction is necessary to provide the states with complete relief. We conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in issuing a universal injunction in order to give the states complete relief.”
According to a media report, this ruling marks the first instance where an appeals court has definitively declared Trump's order unconstitutional.
The Trump administration may seek a review by the full 9th Circuit or bypass that step by appealing directly to the Supreme Court, the report noted.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges stated that the order “is invalid because it contradicts the plain language of the Fourteenth Amendment's grant of citizenship to 'all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'”
In a 2-1 decision, the court upheld a nationwide injunction blocking the disputed policy. The San Francisco-based panel also ruled that the injunction issued by a federal judge in Seattle was within proper judicial authority and not an overstep of power.
Judge Ronald Gould, writing for the appeals court, said, “The district court below concluded that a universal preliminary injunction is necessary to provide the states with complete relief. We conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in issuing a universal injunction in order to give the states complete relief.”
According to a media report, this ruling marks the first instance where an appeals court has definitively declared Trump's order unconstitutional.
The Trump administration may seek a review by the full 9th Circuit or bypass that step by appealing directly to the Supreme Court, the report noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment