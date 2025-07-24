UN Warns Of Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza, Urges Immediate Action

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations has warned that the horrific situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate amid expanding Israeli military operations, hostilities, and a rising toll of casualties by the hour, stressing the urgent need to end this nightmare of historic proportions immediately.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari stated during a Security Council open debate on the Middle East, focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, that intense Israeli military operations in Deir Al Balah, which have resulted in further displacement of Palestinians and direct strikes on two UN guest houses, have worsened the already dire situation and hindered humanitarian operations.

He added that since July 9, after 130 days of a total fuel blockade, the occupying authorities allowed a limited number of fuel trucks to enter via the Kerem Shalom crossing, but noted that this amount represents only a fraction of what is needed to operate life-saving essential services in Gaza, where nearly all aspects of life depend on fuel.

Khiari explained that the situation inside Gaza, especially for women and children, is more dangerous than ever in this crisis, urging all parties to end the war, release all hostages, and allow Palestinian residents in Gaza to access the humanitarian aid they desperately need.

He also called on all member states, including Council members, to take all possible steps to achieve this goal.

He pointed out that UNRWA continues to face immense operational, political, and financial pressure, and has lost 330 staff members in the occupation's assault on Gaza.

He continued that he cannot overstate the severity of the agency's financial crisis. Based on current projections, there is not enough funding to support all operations in all fields beyond August 2025.

Khiari emphasized the need for urgent measures to reverse the deeply troubling trajectory the world is seeing across the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, stressing that there will be no lasting solution to this crisis without a political horizon to resolve the conflict and end the occupation.

He underlined that the upcoming ministerial meeting to support a two-state solution, jointly hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, represents a critical moment to show support for the Palestinian Authority and to demonstrate, through concrete steps, a firm commitment to a two-state solution.