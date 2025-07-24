Workers' Support Fund Champions Labour Rights Through New Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Workers' Support and Insurance Fund in Qatar is ramping up its mission to protect workers' rights and promote their welfare, with a series of integrated initiatives aimed at safeguarding labour standards and improving workers' quality of life.

Executive Director of the Fund, Khloud Saif Al-Kubaisi, said that Qatar's labour reforms, supported by such mechanisms, have positioned the country as a preferred destination for skilled labour and international investment, thanks to its robust labour protection framework.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, she said as part of its future plans, the Fund is working toward full digital transformation, enhancing responsiveness and integration with relevant authorities.

Al-Kuwari emphasised that the primary goal is to support and care for workers, while ensuring their rights and fostering a safe and healthy working environment.“Awareness is one of the most vital tools of proactive protection,” she said, underscoring the Fund's commitment to extensive outreach and educational efforts.

She said that the Fund actively organises awareness workshops to educate workers on their rights and responsibilities, local customs, and available services, including how to file complaints with the Ministry of Labor and submit requests through the Fund's digital and in-person platforms.

Al-Kuwari said that one of the flagship initiatives this summer is the Heat Stress Awareness Campaign, launched in the Industrial Area's Asian Town. She said that this initiative, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Qatar Red Crescent, and the National Human Rights Committee, has been met with strong engagement from workers. It focuses on educating them on how to prevent and manage heat-related health risks during the high-temperature months.

Recognising that mental health is integral to overall well-being, the Fund launched a key initiative three months ago to empower workers in the field of psychological health. In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), International Labour Organization (ILO), and the Ministries of Labor and Public Health, the program trains representatives from companies to support mental health in the workplace.

Al-Kuwari said that these trained representatives are certified to assist within their organisations, helping workers maintain emotional and psychological balance.

Since its establishment under Law No. 17 of 2018, she said that the Fund has played a pivotal role in ensuring workers receive their dues, especially in cases of company closures or delayed wage payments. These disbursements are facilitated through rulings issued by labour dispute committees and funded by employers, reinforcing social justice and economic stability.

Strategic partnerships with government entities and international organisations form the cornerstone of the Fund's success. The Ministry of Labor plays a central role, with the Minister himself serving as the Chairman of the Fund's Board of Directors.

Al-Kuwari expressed gratitude to Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri for his ongoing support and direct involvement.