Top Estonian Banker Appointed To RMK Supervisory Board
“Madis brings international executive and financial expertise, along with experience in technology-based innovation, to the board. His previous experience aligns perfectly with RMK's goal of increasing the long-term value of state forests, investing in nature conservation, and offering visitors opportunities to experience Estonia's rich biodiversity,” said Sutt.
Madis Toomsalu has worked at LHV since 2007 and has served as Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group since 2016. He was named Best Leader of 2022, and LHV has repeatedly received the title of Best Employer. Since 2017, he has also been a board member of Finance Estonia. He holds a master's degree in finance from Tallinn University of Technology.
“RMK has been a dynamically developing organization over the years, and the current team has done excellent work,” said Toomsalu.“Moving forward, it is crucial that RMK's owner – the Estonian state – sets clear, cross-ministerial expectations and reaches a firm and specific agreement on balancing different interests.”
According to the Forest Act, the RMK's nine-member Supervisory Board includes two members appointed by the Riigikogu, two representatives from the Ministry of Climate, one from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, one from the Ministry of Finance, and three experts proposed by the Minister of Climate.
Madis Toomsalu will replace Karel Rüütli on the board. Current board members continuing in their roles include Chair Kadri Land and members Annika Uudelepp, Anti Allas, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Ahti Kuningas, Pille Ligi, Marek Metslaid, and Merike Saks.
